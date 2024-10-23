Peru to monitor Venezuelan migrants' remittances amid crime fears

[Source: Reuters]

Peru’s government will monitor money transfers sent from Venezuelans living in Peru back home, President Dina Boluarte announced, saying the measure is a response to complaints of delinquency on the part of Venezuelan migrants.

Boluarte announced what she described as a “readjustment” to her government’s migration policies in response to news reports of crimes committed by Venezuelans living in Peru.

“We are going to monitor the currencies or remittances that are sent out of the country, to find out where they generate that income,” Boluarte said, pointing particularly to Venezuelan migrants.

“Anyone who does not answer with certainty where their income comes from, well, we will go after them.”