Pasifika experts urged to lead on climate, health and energy

The chair of the Pacific Academy of Sciences says it is time Pasifika experts take the lead on climate change, health, renewable energy and traditional knowledge in the region.

The academy’s inaugural Congress concluded in Samoa on Wednesday. The three-day event in Apia brought together scientists, policymakers, researches and indigenous academics.

Newly inducted fellow and chairman Sir Collin Tukuitonga said that of the academy is a first for a region facing the worst impacts of climate change.

“Not through the fault of the people of the Pacific. In fact, they generate a very minimal amount of harmful greenhouse gasses, and yet they’re the people, they’re most affected people here,” Sir Collin said.

“We’re talking about villages and communities having to be relocated and leaving their urupa, their ancestors behind, all of those sort of traumatic things. So, it’s wonderful to be with people who think the same and share the mahi if you like, share the emotion, share the knowledge.”

Part of the delegation from Auckland was University of Auckland pro vice‑chancellor Pacific Professor Jemaima Tiatia‑Siau, who is a foundation fellow of the academy.

In a statement she also encouraged the Pasifika focussed leadership.

“Pacific‑led science serves to centre our values – alofa, aroha, tautua (service) reciprocity, and the integrity of the sacred space that connects us to all things, seen and unseen – the vā, ensuring Indigenous knowledge systems stands alongside scientific methods, and translates research into real, equitable outcomes for our peoples,” Dr Tiatia‑Siau said.

Sir Collin said that it is time Pasifika experts take the lead on climate change, health, renewable energy and traditional knowledge in the Pacific Islands.

“The theme of the Congress is ‘Harnessing Pacific knowledge’. I think most people here have said that actually, we’ve relied too much on the other people, people from outside the region, telling us the problems.

“It’s time, really, we want to lead and control the narrative, do the research, share the information, so that it is amplifying Pacific voices,” he said.

The Pacific Academy of Sciences was established in 2024 to advance and promote the study and application of the natural and social sciences, applied science and technology, the humanities, and indigenous knowledge, for the benefit of communities of the Pacific region and beyond.

