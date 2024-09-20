Youth Shine at Renewable Energy and Climate Finance Workshop

[Source: Supplied]

More than 50 youth representatives from across Tonga gathered for a transformative three-day workshop focused on Renewable Energy and Climate Finance, held in Nuku’alofa.

This initiative aimed to equip young leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive meaningful change and accelerate climate action in their communities.

The workshop brought together participants from diverse sectors, including government, NGOs, churches, universities, youth organizations, and the private sector.

Attendees engaged in interactive sessions designed to enhance their understanding of climate action, renewable energy technologies, and climate finance mechanisms.

Key objectives of the workshop included building capacity in project proposal development for climate initiatives, raising awareness about local training and job opportunities in sustainable energy, and fostering collaboration across various sectors.

Participants also learned how to advocate effectively for climate action within their communities.

Organized by the Government of Tonga through its Department of Climate Change, the event was made possible through partnerships with the NDC Partnership, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Pacific Community, the Global Green Growth Institute, and the Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN).

The workshop concluded with participants presenting project proposals aimed at promoting renewable energy solutions and enhancing climate resilience in Tonga.

The collaborative spirit of the event has fostered a sense of urgency and responsibility among the youth, who are now poised to become advocates and champions for climate action.

As Tonga continues to face the challenges posed by climate change, initiatives like this are essential for building a sustainable future.