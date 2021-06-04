Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|Backlog affects postal services|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|
Full Coverage

Pacific Islands

Vanuatu speaker suspends prime minister, his deputy and 16 MPs

RNZ
June 8, 2021 1:32 pm
[Source: RNZ]

The speaker of the Vanuatu parliament has declared the seats of the prime minister the deputy prime minister and 16 other government MPs vacant.

RNZ Pacific understands a Supreme Court challenge is already being prepared.

Gracia Shadrack made his declaration as parliament prepared to hear two votes of no confidence this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

One was a government motion to have the Speaker removed, that feud saw 19 government MPs, including the Prime Minister, boycott parliament for three days last week.

Shadrack argued that a constitutional provision ruled that a seat be declared vacant if an MP is absent from parliament for three consecutive sittings.

The same provision was used last June to suspend 22 members of the opposition, which was challenged in the Supreme Court.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.