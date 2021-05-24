Home

Pacific Islands

Solomon Islands signs security deal with China

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 20, 2022 12:00 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. [Source: Forbes]

The Solomon Islands has gone through with a security cooperation framework with China despite concerns from regional and international partners.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has told parliament that the Foreign Minister signed the framework with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi a few days ago.

Sogavare has called on its neighbours, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of the Solomon Islands and that the decision will not impact or undermine peace and harmony in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

He goes on to say the framework is not directed at any country or external alliances, complementing Solomon’s security agreement with Australia.

Sogavare also told parliament that they will not allow any threats from within the Solomon Islands to threaten regional stability.

The security agreement with China, according to Sogavare is designed to beef up and strengthen police capability to deal with any future instability.

The announcement comes as a high-level delegation from the United States is visiting the Solomon Islands. The US representatives intended to present their concerns in the hopes of preventing the security deal from going through.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the signing highlights that the Pacific is under incredible pressure from China seeking to undermine security in the region.

 

