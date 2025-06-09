Nigeria’s Tinubu declares security emergency, orders mass recruitment of police and army

[Source: Reuters]

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency and ordered the army and police to recruit thousands of additional personnel to tackle worsening armed violence across the country.

Tinubu said the police would hire 20,000 more officers, raising their strength to 50,000, and authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as training facilities.

He also directed the withdrawal of officers from VIP guard duties for redeployment to conflict zones after crash retraining.

The president gave the Department of State Services (DSS) approval to deploy trained forest guards and recruit more staff to flush out armed groups hiding in forests. “There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” Tinubu said in a televised address.

The announcement follows recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe and Kwara states, where dozens of civilians were killed and kidnapped.

Tinubu commended security forces for rescuing 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 worshippers in Kwara, and vowed to free remaining hostages, including students abducted in Niger state.

Tinubu urged parliament to review laws to allow states to establish police forces and called on religious institutions to seek security protection during gatherings.

He also pressed herder associations to embrace ranching and surrender illegal weapons, citing efforts to end clashes with farmers.

“I sympathise with families who lost loved ones and pay tribute to our brave soldiers, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba,” Tinubu said.

“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness.”

Nigeria faces persistent violence from Islamist insurgents, armed bandits and communal clashes that have killed thousands and displaced millions in recent years.

