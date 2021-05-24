NZ PM speaks as police and protesters face-off

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says anti-mandate protesters occupying Parliament have made their point and it is “time to go home”.

The protest against COVID-19 Protection Measures is now into its 14th day, with a standoff playing out between police and protesters early this morning as concrete barriers were brought in to block key roads around Parliament.

In a statement, New Zealand Police say a police traffic management operation is currently underway in Wellington City near the protest area.

Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ it was not time for New Zealand to pull down its armour, just because protesters were camping out on Parliament’s front lawn.

She says her job is to focus on the growing Covid-19 pandemic and revealed she would be “speaking to the future” of the Government’s response and would provide more details this afternoon.