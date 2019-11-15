Judge rebukes man accused of coughing on people in Christchurch supermarket

A man accused of sneezing and coughing on people in a Christchurch supermarket in New Zealand.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic has been remanded in custody as he awaits COVID-19 test results.

He’s been accused of filming himself coughing at people in a supermarket during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Raymond Gary Coombs appeared in the Christchurch District Court today over the alleged April 3 incident.

In a Facebook post he said he had COVID-19 but the court was told that this was “a joke” and that he has never shown any symptoms.

The doctor indicated it would take 72 hours for test results to come back.