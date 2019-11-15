Home

Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
New Zealand

Judge rebukes man accused of coughing on people in Christchurch supermarket

TVNZ
April 6, 2020 12:06 pm
A man accused of sneezing and coughing on people in a Christchurch supermarket in New Zealand. {Source: TVNZ]

A man accused of sneezing and coughing on people in a Christchurch supermarket in New Zealand.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic has been remanded in custody as he awaits COVID-19 test results.

He’s been accused of filming himself coughing at people in a supermarket during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Raymond Gary Coombs appeared in the Christchurch District Court today over the alleged April 3 incident.

In a Facebook post he said he had COVID-19 but the court was told that this was “a joke” and that he has never shown any symptoms.

The doctor indicated it would take 72 hours for test results to come back.

