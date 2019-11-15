Dozens of police sacked in Tonga over criminal and disciplinary matters

Twenty-one police officers in Tonga have been sacked over criminal convictions and serious disciplinary breaches.

Police Commissioner, Steven Caldwell, released a statement confirming the Tonga Police Board, terminated the employments following a hearing last month on a loss of confidence in their positions.

The Chairman of the Board, Justice Cato, said the officers failed to live up to the ethical and professional standards required of a Tongan Police Officer.

Of the 21 dismissals, 14 were based on serious disciplinary breaches that included unauthorised absence, failure to complete the recruitment requirements and sexual harassment.

Seven dismissals were based on criminal cases that include extortion, obtaining money by false pretences, theft, assaults, reckless driving causing death and forgery.

With regards to the two sexual harassment cases, Justice Cato it represented totally unacceptable behaviour which could not be tolerated.

Commissioner Steven Caldwell said the public rightly expected the highest levels of professionalism and ethical behaviour from their police.

Commissioner Caldwell commended the courage of the policewomen that came forward to make their complaints.

Since 2015 64 police officers have been suspended from duty, 44 were under criminal investigations and 20 for disciplinary issues. Three are currently serving jail time.