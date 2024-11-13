New UK target for 81% emissions cut by 2035

[Source: BBC]

The UK Prime Minister says Britain will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035.

He committed the country to a more ambitious climate goal at the United Nations COP29 climate summit.

The new goal is in line with a recommendation from a committee of climate advisers who said last month the target should exceed the current 78% cut to emissions, measured against 1990 levels.

He adds that the British public would not be burdened because of the new target, which excludes international aviation and shipping emissions.