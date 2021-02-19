New COVID-19 case in Auckland, NZ

A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Auckland New Zealand but officials aren’t looking at moving up alert levels.

The patient is a student at Papatoetoe High School who was told to self-isolate and did not return to school when it re-opened.

New Zealand’s Health Director General Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the student is showing symptoms

All students, teachers and household contacts were re-tested yesterday.

[Source: TVNZ]