National Guard soldiers shot in 'targeted' attack near White House

[Source: Reuters]

Two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday near the White House in what officials described as a targeted ambush, and the suspect was in custody after suffering gunshot wounds during the attack.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the attack, which prompted the White House to go into lockdown as law enforcement from multiple federal and city agencies swarmed the area.

The Guard soldiers were part of a “high-visibility patrol” around 2:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) near the corner of 17th and I streets, a few blocks from the White House, when the suspect came around a corner and “ambushed” them, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll said at a press briefing.

After an exchange of gunfire, other Guard members were able to subdue the suspect, he said. The two wounded soldiers were in critical condition at local hospitals, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

“This is a targeted attack,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at the briefing.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey had initially said in a post on X that both victims were members of his state’s National Guard and had died from their injuries. But he soon posted a second statement that cited “conflicting reports” about their condition.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but officials said they believe the shooter acted alone. The identities of the suspect and the victims have not been made public.

Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, while U.S. Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

In a social media post, Trump called the suspected shooter an “animal” who would “pay a very steep price” and praised the National Guard.

