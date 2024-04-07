Mexico breaks relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed

[Source: Reuters]

Ecuadorean authorities arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas on Friday evening, seizing him from the Mexican embassy and prompting Mexico to suspend bilateral relations.

Glas, 54, convicted twice of corruption, had been holed up in the embassy in Quito since seeking political asylum in December, a request Mexico granted earlier on Friday.

Police forcefully entered Mexico’s embassy in Quito before making the arrest, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador posted on X.

The Ecuadorean president’s office said in a statement it had arrested Glas, who was vice president under the leftist government of Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017.

Sonia Vera, the international lawyer for Glas, said by telephone that his team was requesting help on an inter-American level with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, as well as with the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly.

There was a heavy military presence at the magistrates court in the Andean capital, where the former vice president was taken.

The arrest caps a week of escalating tensions between Mexico and Ecuador, which on Thursday declared Mexico’s ambassador in Quito persona non grata, citing “unfortunate” comments from the leftist President Lopez Obrador.

Ecuador contends that Mexico’s asylum offer was illegal.

In a statement, Ecuador’s presidency accused Mexico of “having abused the immunities and privileges granted to the diplomatic mission that housed the former vice president, and granting diplomatic asylum contrary to the conventional legal framework.”

Lopez Obrador said he had instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena to suspend diplomatic ties with Ecuador, calling the arrest an “authoritarian” act and a violation of international law and Mexican sovereignty.