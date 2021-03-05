Meghan and Harry interview: I didn't want to be alive any more, duchess says

The Duchess of Sussex has said she found life within the British Royal Family so difficult that at times she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

In a deeply personal TV interview, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she did not get help when she asked for it.

She said a low point was when Harry was asked by an unnamed family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Oprah later said Harry had told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the comment.

The highly-anticipated interview with Oprah, which the couple were not paid for, aired overnight in the US.

During the two-hour CBS special, to be screened in the UK on ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday night and on ITV Hub, Courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS, the couple covered a range of topics, including racism, mental health, their relationship with the media and Royal Family dynamics.

In other key revelations:

-The couple announced their second child, which is due in the summer, is a girl

– They exchanged vows in a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Canterbury in their “backyard” three days before they were legally married at their public wedding in May 2018

– Harry said his brother and father were “trapped within the system” of the Royal Family

-He said his family cut him off financially at the beginning of last year and his father stopped taking his calls

– But Harry said he loved his brother “to bits” and wanted to heal his relationship with both him and his father

– Meghan said she phoned the Queen after Prince Philip went into hospital last month

The couple moved to California after formally stepping down from royal duties in March 2020, and it was announced last month that they would not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.