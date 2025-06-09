Majority of Slovenians voted against law on assisted dying

[Source: Reuters]

As many as 53.43% Slovenians voted against a law that proposed legalising assisted dying for some terminally ill adults, the unofficial partial results by state election commission showed.

The parliament of the small European Union member passed the law, opens new tab in July, but a citizens’ initiative led by right-wing politician Ales Primc forced a referendum, the results of which will be binding.

According to election commission, 46.57% of those who participated in the referendum voted for the law.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are witnessing a miracle. The culture of life has defeated the cult of death,” Primc said after the vote.

Ahead of the referendum, supporters of the law, which allows assisted suicide for adults facing unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement, said that if adopted, the law would alleviate unnecessary pain.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.