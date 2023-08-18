Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Colombian capital

[Source: Reuters]

A strong earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota yesterday.

Reaching a 6.3 magnitude according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting frightened residents to flee homes, offices and restaurants.

The initial quake was followed by aftershocks minutes later as people crowded the city’s streets. Colombia’s national geological service estimated the second quake at a 5.6 magnitude, with the following aftershock measured at 4.8.

“It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital’s busy Park 93 district, referring to the first tremor.

“It makes me feel fragile,” he added. “Life changes in a second. You can’t do anything, just run for your life.”

Colombia’s civil defense agency noted residents had been evacuated in the entire municipality of Calvario, in Meta, southeast of the high-altitude capital. Windows in the area were damaged by the quakes.

In nearby Villavicencio, the agency reported a landslide and said its staff was checking for more impacts.