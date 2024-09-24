World

Lebanon says Israeli air strikes kill nearly 500

APP News

September 24, 2024 9:39 am

Israeli Iron Dome air defence system were fired to intercept rockets launched by Hezbollah. (AP PHOTO)

Israel has launched air strikes against more than a thousand Hezbollah targets, killing 492 people and sending tens of thousands fleeing for safety in Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades, according to authorities.

After some of the heaviest cross-border exchanges of fire since hostilities flared in October, Israel warned people in Lebanon to evacuate areas where it said the armed movement was storing weapons.

Nasser Yassin, the Lebanese minister co-ordinating the crisis response, told Reuters 89 temporary shelters in schools and the like had been activated, with capacity for more than 26,000 people as civilians fled “Israeli atrocities”.

Article continues after advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a short video statement addressed to the Lebanese people.

“Israel’s war is not with you, it’s with Hezbollah. For too long Hezbollah has been using you as human shields,” he said.

After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to the northern frontier where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas

Israel’s military said it had struck Hezbollah in Lebanon’s south, east and north.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 492 people had been killed – including 24 children and 42 women – and 1645 wounded.

One Lebanese official said it was Lebanon’s highest daily death toll from violence since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday marked a “significant peak” in the nearly year-long conflict.

“On this day we have taken out of order tens of thousands of rockets and precise munition. What Hezbollah has built over a period of 20 years since the second Lebanon War, is in fact being destroyed by the IDF,” he said in a statement.

The Israeli air force said on X it had carried out about 650 strike missions in the past 24 hours, attacking more than 1100 targets using more than 1400 munitions, hitting buildings vehicles and other places where it said weapons were stored.

On Monday evening Israel launched a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs aimed at senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front, a security source told Reuters.

Hezbollah later said Karak was okay and moved to a safe place.

Earlier, Gallant said the campaign would continue until “we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes”.

Hezbollah for its part has vowed to fight on until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it had struck about 800 targets connected to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa valley.

“Among the targets struck were buildings where Hezbollah hid rockets, missiles, launchers, UAVs and additional terrorist infrastructure,” it said in a statement.

Hezbollah has not commented on Israeli claims that it hid weapons in houses, which Reuters could not independently verify, but it has said it does not place military infrastructure near civilians.

In response to the strikes, Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of missiles at a military base in northern Israel.

Sirens warning of Hezbollah rocket fire sounded across northern Israel, including in the port city of Haifa, and in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the military said.

Israel’s military spokesman said Israeli aircraft were preparing to attack strategic Hezbollah weapons stashed in houses in the Bekaa valley and urged civilians to leave.

“The sights now from south Lebanon are of secondary explosions of Hezbollah weapons, which are exploding inside houses,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

“In every house we are attacking there are weapons. Rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles that were meant for and aimed at killing Israeli civilians.”

The strikes have redoubled the pressure on Hezbollah, which last week suffered heavy losses when thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded.

The operation was widely blamed on Israel, which has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

In New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Israel wanted to drag the Middle East into a full-blown war by provoking Iran to join the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

“It is Israel that seeks to create this all-out conflict,” he told journalists after his arrival in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, saying the consequences of such instability would be irreversible.

External exams begin

Construction on Naiyaca Campus to resume

New fisheries policy prioritizes food security

Speight, Stevens not a threat to national stability

A mother’s fight against addiction

Defamation complaints escalate online

Youth engagement vital for sustainable land use

Hospital enhances heart screening program

Minister addresses growing food import concerns

Ministry strengthens partnership with ACIAR

Speight’s silence leaves my role unclear: PM

Lebanon says Israeli air strikes kill nearly 500

I have evidence: Nayacalevu

Ukraine attack 'kills three,' Russia hits Zaporizhzhia

Dahlman works with Elder to win gold

Flying Fijians focus on depth ahead of November Tour

IDC teams confirmed

Wright blasts Man City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel

England captain Knight issued suspended fine over 2012 blackface photo

Nadal added to Spain's Davis Cup Final Eight squad

Israel striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Everything has been piling says Nayacalevu

Vision for regional security unveiled

Ratu Wiliame urges inclusivity at UN Security Council

No issues for Fiji Schoolboys

Must win game for Tavua

Modi rallies Indian Americans, lauds diaspora ahead of US election

Ministry responds to financial reporting weaknesses

Program to focus on airports and roads

Streak at risk as Aussie shares slip from record levels

TLTB partners with SOLE to improve land management

Friends become foes in NRLW grand final shootout

$19.1 million spent on free medical services

Courts and Vision Fintech unveil festive promotions

Minister warns against cheap electrical materials

Woolworths and Coles head 'down down' to federal court

Australia gives $10m in humanitarian aid for Gaza

Micro dramas shake up China's film industry and take aim at Hollywood

Senior players join Nayacalevu's call

Police charge two for financial deception

Fiji U18 focuses on Australia

Police arrest teenagers for alleged marijuana sales

Fiji focuses on securing funding at COP29

At least 31 dead in Iran coal mine blast

Small airline with big ambitions: Viljoen

AFL to upgrade safety infrastructure at airports

Mitchell brothers locked in at Souths with Shaquai deal

Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood

Managing fishing efforts vital for Koro Island’s fish stock

Korea DPR win record third title

Kava and dalo exports reach $77.9 million

Environment Ministry clears backlog

UN 'Pact for the Future' to save global co-operation

Plan targets disaster risk reduction

Fiji ranked 9th

Ministerial tour delivers vital government services

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome baby girl

Musk's SpaceX to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars

Trump won't run again if he loses, 'that will be it'

Princess Kate returns after cancer treatment

Polls show Harris gaining on Trump

Masi puts in good word about Loganimasi

Police reassure Fijians after Speight, Steven’s release

20-year-old dies in Naviyago accident

Roma beat Udinese to claim first league win of season

10 cervix cancer deaths in the North

Barcelona wins, maintains La Liga record

Housing shortage driving informal settlements

Harris targets voters with abortion rights bus tour

Stones scores late to secure Man City draw with Arsenal

Brighton, Forest draw in fiery match

SCC hit by major cyber breach

Police target drug networks

Government tackles waste management crisis

Amnesty period to settle land arrears

Rewa wins DFPL, secures OFC League spot

Hezbollah, Israel exchange heavy fire after deadly Israeli strike

Nadroga survives relegation, secures IDC spot

Strategy targets drug issues

Hibiscus contestant files police complaint

Fiji, Australia and NZ boost trade ties

Team Fiji checkmates Palau and Netherlands

Enriching educational environment

Alcaraz slams packed Tennis schedule

Film industry reforms underway

Rising drug tampering allegations against Police officers

Flying Fijians to move to ninth

Inmates on hunger strike following dispute

US to propose ban on Chinese software, hardware in connected vehicles

Advantage with Bua in playoff

Former MP Salote Radrodro back home

USA down Netherlands to finish third

Madonna's stylish return to Dolce&Gabbana

Prasad warns of Fiji’s drug crisis at carnival

Dubois stops Joshua in fifth round

Karan Johar's star-studded Netflix series

Israel's strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon says

Next job for Rainibogi

From four percent to more: Gavoka

Oceania Championship next for powerlifting

Government targets skill shortage with workforce reforms

Fiji expands trade opportunities

Farmers unity is a powerful tool in combating poverty

Fulham upsets Newcastle

Saints' late mistake costs victory

Spurs rally to beat Brentford

Leicester hold Everton in stormy draw

Diaz double lifts Liverpool to victory over Bournemouth

Man United, Palace end in goalless draw

Loganimasi double as Fiji retains PNC title

Skipper sizzles as Roosters march on

All Blacks hang on to retain Bledisloe Cup despite fierce Wallabies effort

Sri Lanka votes to shape economic future

22 people found living in one house: Tuiono

Rainibogi delivers gold and record

Overseas surgeons continue to perform surgeries

Fiji pride games celebrates diversity through sports

Belego family loses house and belonging in fire

Tonga claim bronze in narrow win over New Caledonia

Forward blow, Butler ruled out

Cats forward stars in emphatic win over Suns

Capacity building key to National Land Use Strategy

Two more medals for Fiji

US officials meet Sikh activists before Biden-Modi talks

Byrne responds to criticism surrounding Momo

New initiatives to foster developments

Kaiava Francis laid to rest

Mercy and the Mercy Commission

Low interest rates boost Fiji’s housing market

FWCC slams apology lunch invite after Hibiscus groping claim

Delana Methodist head boy still in awe of achievement

Ratu Wiliame leads Fiji’s delegation to UNGA

Karunaratne, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's first test charge

Police operation kills two men in New Caledonia 

Chelsea edge Villa in WSL opener

E-commerce system to encourage women entrepreneurs

Biden readies $375 million arms aid package for Ukraine

Flying Fijians brace for Japan’s speed in PNC Final

Lessons learnt by all says PM

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 begins soon

Nawaikula dismisses claims of fear

Secivo happy with performance

Chaudhry question conditions on Speight's release

$400m boost for the "NaVualiku" tourism program

Financial sector surges

'Gladiator' Joshua heavier than Dubois at weigh-in

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit struggling NYCFC

Mediation key to national healing says Kiran

FIFA unveils Intercontinental Cup schedule with Real Madrid to play final in Qatar

Flying Fijians unfazed by FRU Saga

Pearls register first win against PNG

One law for all: Nawaikula

Teen accused of raping jogger released into community

Students scammed of $13,000 by fake visa consultant

School boys extended team announced for Australia clash

Ligairi sheds tears after Speight, Stevens release

Derelict vessel removal hampered by boat owners

Muamua calls out to fans

Police Officers complete advanced prosecution course

Hockey tourney back after four years

Tappoo’s new album aims to captivate music lovers

Plans to tackle rising NCDs

Australia backs Gaza occupation end despite abstention

FENC launches education support for 2025

Israel unleashes heavy strikes on Lebanon as US, UK urge restraint

Chaudhary urges Speight to reveal truth

Russia attacks Ukraine geriatric centre and power grid

Tokona and Saukuru add medals to Fiji's tally

Dhanush unveils 52nd film ‘Idli Kadai’ with concept poster

Speight’s family rejoices over release

Youth Shine at Renewable Energy and Climate Finance Workshop

He has served his time: Bulitavu

Tourism industry reminded to protect natural assets

Harris and Trump neck-and-neck in national polls

Plans to establish foreign relations and policy institute

Byrne Confident in Armstrong-Ravula’s Role

Identifying challenges critical

India awaits Fiji's request

Jennings boost for Bula Boys

Shetty credits Salman Khan's 'Wanted' as inspiration for cop series

Italy to face Argentina in Davis Cup Final 8 opener

2000 scar remains fresh: Lal

22 national records for Powerlifting

Biden expects Fed to continue cutting interest rates

Tonga too strong for Baby Pearls

Travis Head smashes highest ODI score

Ukraine weakens Russian forces in East: Zelenskiy

China committed to strengthening development cooperation

Investing in young Fijians is vital

Alia Bhatt on life after Raha

Plans to improve teacher-student ratio

Firefighters quell most of Portugal's worst wildfires, fight still on

Meaghan takes on Young Love in 'Tell Me Lies'

Fiji moves up three places

India probes EY after young employee’s death

SNL celebrates 50

France nears new government as Barnier proposes cabinet to Macron

Champions League round-up: Monaco down Barcelona as Leverkusen flex muscles

Fijiana XV fall to Netherlands

FCS supports pardon for Speight and others