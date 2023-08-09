World

July 2023 hottest month on record

Aljazeera

August 9, 2023 9:08 am

[Source: Aljazeera News]

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea.

European Union’s climate observatory confirmed, warning of dire consequences for the planet.

Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius (0.59 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C (32F), it said.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has not been this warm, combining observational records and paleoclimate records, for the last 120,000 years,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

“The global average temperature for July 2023 is confirmed to be the highest on record for any month – the month is estimated to have been around 1.5 degrees [Celsius; 2.7F] warmer than the average for 1850 to 1900,” said Burgess.

July was 0.72C (1.3F) warmer than the 1991-2020 average for the month. June also smashed through the previous temperature record for that month, according to Copernicus, which bases its calculations on a dataset going back to 1950.

About 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.16F) of global warming since the late 1800s, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made heatwaves hotter, longer and more frequent, as well as intensifying other weather extremes such as storms and floods.

“Heatwaves were experienced in multiple regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including southern Europe. Well-above average temperatures occurred over several South American countries and around much of Antarctica,” according to the observatory.

“The global mean for 2023 is the third highest on record, at 0.43C [0.77F]relative to 1991-2020, compared with 0.49C [0.88F] for 2016 and 0.48C [0.86] for 2020. The gap between 2023 and 2016 is expected to narrow in the coming months, as the latter months of 2016 were relatively cool … while the remainder of 2023 is expected to be relatively warm as the current El Nino event develops.”

The previous single-day heat record was set in 2016 and tied in 2022. From July 3, each day has exceeded that record.

The world’s oceans also set a new temperature record, raising concerns about knock-on effects on the planet’s climate, marine life and coastal communities. The temperature of the oceans’ surfaces rose to 20.96 degrees Celsius (69.7 Fahrenheit) on July 30, according to observatory data.

The previous record was 20.95C in March 2016, a spokeswoman for Copernicus Climate Change Service said. The samples tested excluded polar regions.

“We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July. These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Burgess.

“2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43C [0.77F] above the recent average, with the average global temperature in July at 1.5C [2.7F] above pre-industrial levels.

“Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records.”

Forest fires have ravaged swaths of Greece and burned 30 million acres (12 million hectares) in Canada, while southern Europe, parts of North Africa, the southwestern United States, Mexico and pockets of China have reeled under a punishing heatwave.

Deadly rains that pummelled China’s capital Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago.

“This extreme heat shouldn’t come as a surprise,” said Chris Hewitt, World Meteorological Organization director of climate services.

“[It] really is consistent with what scientists have been predicting for years,” he added, saying the coming year would unlikely bring any respite.

Michael Wysession, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University in St Louis, said projections look bleak.

“There is now a greater than 50 percent chance that Earth’s global temperature will reach 2.7F [1.5C] above pre-industrial era temperatures by the year 2028, at least temporarily, increasing the risk of triggering climate tipping points with even greater human impacts. Because of the unfortunate timing of several parts of the climate system, it seems the odds are not in our favour,” Wysession said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres recently put out an SOS call.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” said Guterres, urging immediate and bold action to cut planet-heating emissions.

“The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Social protection policy to deal with inflation: World Bank

Players who didn’t make it are still available: Raiwalui

Government to focus on youth development

WFP to continue support for Fiji

University of Fiji calls for review of the Audit Act

Police to heighten traffic operations

US presence further elevated in the region

BSP donates $100k to CWM Hospital upgrades

Flying Fijians team named

Fiji leads Pacific post-COVID recovery: World Bank

PM’s stance on Fukushima waste discharge worrisome

July 2023 hottest month on record

Imran Khan barred from politics for five years

Portugal battles wildfires amid third heatwave

Tailevu Naitasiri eyes first-ever BOG title

Age not a barrier for Va'a women

South Africa name squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Colombia into quarterfinals with 1-0 win

Wozniacki makes triumphant return

Top US official traveled to Niger and held 'difficult' talks with junta officials

Judge dismisses Trump's defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll

The 1975 threatened with legal action after Malaysia festival cancellation

One more trial round left for Fiji Athletes

Former rugby rep jailed for rape

FDX forecasts positive job growth

Sentencing for shooting of Megan Thee Stallion delayed

Women should not have to choose: Dr. Atonio

Young people called to action against climate change

Trump argues that proposed limits on 2020 election case evidence violate free speech

Fiji focuses on development of green skills among youths

Ukraine says Jeddah talks 'huge blow' to Russia, new meeting agreed

Israel ready for Fiji’s embassy

Abuse victims find new lease of life

Combatting wildlife crime a priority

Biden signs law implementing first part of U.S. trade pact with Taiwan

Lostprophets' Ian Watkins' jail injuries not life threatening

Brazil's Indigenous population double the size previously recorded -census

Phase one achieved, phase two in progress

$1b for debt servicing alone says Prasad

Minister concerned with health infrastructure

PWD slowly coming into fulfilment

William Friedkin, acclaimed 'Exorcist' director, dead at 87, Variety reports

KPMG Fiji records positive growth

Navua out to end 18-year BOG drought

TSLS targets unemployed youth

After heatwave, looming typhoon forces scouts to evacuate South Korea campsite

DCA to strengthen Fiji-Cook Islands relations: Rabuka

U.S. sending 139 athletes to world championships

Water supply disruption this weekend: WAF

Fiji 7s men’s team undefeated in Trinidad and Tobago

 North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker

BBC presenter Nick Owen reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

MOH commits to a leprosy-free Fiji

Argentina name Pumas squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Euphoria star's mother says his death was 'not intentional'

Looming storms shut US government offices, millions under tornado watch

Pacific Economic Ministers gather in Suva

Tabuya acknowledges WFP

Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with Indian spacecraft

Several killed in Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine

Raiwalui to name World Cup squad today

Neiko aware of Qiliho’s concern

No case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

BOG will move if weather doesn’t improve: Yusuf

Student allegedly hit while crossing

KOICA volunteers to help agriculture sector

Innovative approach to combat termite threat

Students selected to work in Israel’s agriculture sector

Lyon sign Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on free transfer

Chefs enhance cooking skills

Tourism Fiji collaborates with Met Services

Biles quashes comeback doubts, appears set for third Olympic bid

Two years after Olympic defection, Belarusian sprinter cleared to race for Poland

WFP reassures its support

Co-hosts Australia beat Denmark to reach quarters

England through to World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria in shootout

Narawa books World Cup ticket

On to the next phase: Raiwalui

Elderly caned at Kenya's PCEA Thogoto Care Home for the Aged

QVS rejects bullying and criminal activities

Unified effort for brighter future

New learning experience in Opposition: Seruiratu

BOG tickets available from Wednesday

Indonesia Q2 GDP growth highest in three quarters

New CSSD equipment for Sai Prema Fiji

Bronze for Young at Commonwealth Youth Games

Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion

KPMG opens new office in Nadi

Strategic Planning Office re-established

Zuckerberg 'not holding breath' over Musk cage fight

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

UK hiring falls at fastest pace in over three years, wage growth slows

Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

Fines hiked for firms employing illegal migrants

Neiko tells of phone conversation

No cause for alarm: Gavoka

Raiwalui acknowledges Drua players

Common law proposal sparks fear in India tribes

Tourism Fiji boosting PR efforts in China

Government to review franchise shipping scheme

Extra power for Rewa’s campaign

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

QVS set for Deans quarter-finals

Government expects over $1b revenue from VAT

Local doctors to be trained

Suva shifts focus to BOG

TSLS framework for skilled workers

Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast

Tony Gustavsson says Matildas don't need underdog tag to win

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Police to beef up operations at Nausori bus stand

Pakistan to send its cricket team to participate in World Cup in India

Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash on motorway

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

GCC complex works awaiting OHS approval

Five arrested as protest halts elite UCI cycling race

Fiji Samoa strengthen ties 

Officers reminded of policing role

Learning program to address climate change

Ukraine calls Jeddah talks productive

Philippines accuses China of firing water cannons

Pakistan passenger train derails killing 30

Investigation ongoing into leaked RFMF letter

FIFA President pledges support

Roses miss out on historic title

Fiji remains a safe place for visitors: Tikoduadua

Health Ministry anticipates rise in LTDD cases

Arsenal down Man City in shootout

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 called off

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens

Fisheries dialogue vital, says Ravu

Never limit your aspiration: Katonivere

Nacola launches second book

New Chef for Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort

Sweden knock United States out of World Cup on penalties

Lautoka hold off hungry Rewa

Raiders survive Tigers scare to keep top four chances alive

Eels keep finals hopes alive after late win against Dragons

China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger

Investigation into attempted arson ongoing: Tikoduadua

Initially delayed, the ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates

Anemia-free Fiji through breastfeeding

Athletics Fiji is exploring for the best

Makoi Health Center to temporarily close

Operation “Siro Sobu” launched

Cyclists debut strong at Commonwealth Youth Games

Gadar 2 boasts of "real action scenes and not just VFX”

Pakistan election to be delayed by new census

Vakatawa to make international comeback

Labasa vs Ba match ends in a draw

Roord on target as Dutch march past South Africa in last 16

Driver says he considered actor Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake: state media

Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhea after Sunderland event

Missing Mexican woman Maria Fernanda Sanchez found dead in Germany

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back

A call to action against Anemia

Fiji Pearls move up

Influencer Kai Cenat charged with inciting a riot after New York City mayhem

Good turnout at WOWS Kids fundraiser

Odisha FC welcomes Krishna

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Ministries forge partnerships to bolster food and nutrition policy

Gymnastics Biles tops competition in first outing since Tokyo Games

US approves postpartum depression pill

Motorists urged to slow down

Person in connection with dancer’s stabbing death is in custody, police say

Australia announces tax adviser crackdown after PwC tax leak scandal

Movie weapons supervisor waives preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Heavy rains wreak havoc in central Taiwan in wake of typhoon

Two DFPL matches postponed

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back from RB Leipzig

Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever

Russian tanker hit by sea drone near Crimea Bridge

Mahira Sharma to reunite with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Springboks overcome scrappy first half to beat Argentina

Grand Slam winners begin World Cup warm-up series with solid home win

Learn from criticism, don’t be defensive: Rabuka

Imran Khan arrested after Pakistan court sentences ex-prime minister to three years in jail

999-year lease to be reviewed

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

Zero tolerance in criminal collaboration: Vocevoce

Bates Café in Namaka invests $80k

Lomani double in Tokyo win

Rewa set for Blues in DFPL

Scotland storm back with 14 men to stun France

Wales defeat disappointing England in warm-up

Australia hold off Jamaica to reach Netball World Cup final

Pearls settle for 11th place

Hynes stars as Sharks end losing streak against Rabbitohs

England makes history in Netball World Cup

Miyazawa strikes again as Japan beat Norway to reach quarter-finals

Ponga fires Knights to victory in Perth shootout

Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarter-finals

Big guns fire as Broncos ambush Cowboys

Government plans to retain skilled workers

Rokotuisawa does it again for Naitasiri

Professor Prasad concerned with Bula Boys ranking

Top Russian soprano fired over war sues Met Opera

Vanua Championship top four confirmed