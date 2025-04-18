Judges warn Trump risks public perception of lawlessness in his fight with courts

[ Source: Reuters ]

A U.S. appeals court urged the Trump administration on Thursday to back off from its escalating confrontation with the judiciary, warning that both the executive and judicial branches risk losing public confidence.

In a strongly worded unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel rejected President Donald Trump’s administration’s request to stop a judge from probing what the government had done to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant it acknowledged having wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The judges, part of the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the executive branch represented by the administration and the courts were “grinding irrevocably against one another in a conflict that promises to diminish both.”

“We yet cling to the hope that it is not naïve to believe our good brethren in the Executive Branch perceive the rule of law as vital to the American ethos.”

This case presents their unique chance to vindicate that value and to summon the best that is within us while there is still time,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson.

Wilkinson is an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, a Republican like Trump.

