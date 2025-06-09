Israel weighs Hamas offer of 60-day Gaza truce and hostage release

[Source : Reuters]

Israel is studying Hamas’ response to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and release of half the hostages still held in Gaza, two Israeli officials said on Tuesday, although one source reiterated that all Israeli captives must be freed for the war to end.

Efforts to pause the fighting gained new momentum over the past week after Israel announced plans for a new offensive to seize control of Gaza City at the heart of the Palestinian enclave.

