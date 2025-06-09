Israel to open Gaza humanitarian corridors as aid drops begin

Israel has said it is prepared to establish humanitarian corridors to allow the transport of aid via UN convoys into Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it would also allow the air drop of humanitarian aid to Gaza to resume.

The first drops consisted of seven pallets containing flour, sugar and canned food provided by international organisations, it said.

The announcement comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, as aid organisations have warned of mass starvation in the enclave and reports of people starving to death.

The IDF said it has “begun a series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, and was “prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas”.

It denied what it called “the false claim of deliberate starvation in the Gaza Strip”, despite mounting evidence.

It also stated that it had resumed supplying power to a desalination plant in Gaza which, it said would “serve about 900,000 residents in the area”.

The UN, aid groups and some of Israel’s allies have blamed the country for the crisis, calling for the unrestricted entry and delivery of aid into Gaza.

The IDF said in its statement that it gave responsibility for food distribution to the population in Gaza “lies with the UN and international aid organisations” and added the organisations must “ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas”.

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March, and resumed with new restrictions in May.

It says it has let enough food into Gaza during the war and blames Hamas for the suffering of civilians.

More than 125 people have died due to malnutrition, including 85 children, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.

