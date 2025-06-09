Israel strikes vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say

Source: Reuters

Israel struck the vicinity of Syria’s central Homs city, the coastal city of Latakia and the historic city of Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media said on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Syrian media did not elaborate further on the size or the impact of the reported strikes.

Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country’s military infrastructure and this ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza.

Israel and Syria have recently engaged in U.S.-mediated talks on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria.

