Israel strikes Gaza school housing people, 20 killed

[Source: Reuters]

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded after an Israeli strike hit a school housing displaced people in Gaza, local health authorities told Reuters early on Monday, as Israel stepped up its military campaign in the enclave.

Medics said the dozens of casualties in the strike on the school, at Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, included women and children.

Some of the bodies were badly burned, according to images circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military.

The Israeli campaign, triggered after Hamas Islamist militants attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, has devastated Gaza and pushed nearly all of its two million residents from their homes.

The offensive has killed more than 53,000 people, many of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

