Irish media regulator opens investigation into Musk's X

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Ireland’s media regulator began an investigation into social media platform X on Wednesday over concerns it is not giving users a chance to appeal content moderation decisions and that its internal complaint-handling systems are not easy to access.

The probe, the first opened by the regulator in its role supervising the compliance of platforms established in Ireland with the European Union’s Digital Services Act, will assess Elon Musk-owned X’s compliance with parts of the law.

Many large tech multinationals have their European headquarters in Ireland. If a provider is found in violation of the DSA, the Irish regulator can fine it up to 6% of its annual turnover.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation arose from concerns held by the Irish regulator’s supervision team, as well as information provided by a non-governmental organisation, HateAid, and a user complaint, the regulator said in a statement.

The EU has cracked down on Big Tech using the DSA, which requires large platforms such as social media sites and search engines to have robust measures in place to mitigate the spread of illegal and harmful content.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.