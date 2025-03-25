Innovation breakthroughs in AI, battery recycling and robotics

Ai, battery recycling and Robotics story from left Xiapeng he, Changing Li, Fengli Wu. SOURCE: Tehran Times

Guangdong Province in China has established itself as an innovation hub with cutting-edge technology and scientific breakthroughs emerging regularly out of the area.

Top scientific and tech entrepreneurs in China who are from Guangdong, are driving innovation in the industry worldwide.

National People’s Congress Deputies, He Xiaopeng, Li Changdong, and Wu Fengli are leading in innovation in smart Electronic Vehicles commonly known as EVs, battery recycling, and intelligent robotics manufacturing.

International journalists through the China International Press Communication Center Program were part of a question-and-answer session with the deputies and how they are leading the way for the modernisation of China and their views on Guangdong province’s prosperity.

When questioned if these tech innovators are looking to venture into diversifying their products into Disaster Risk Reduction and search and rescue efforts, they collectively alluded that it is an area of focus for them in the future.

Chairman of Guangdong XPENG Motors Technology, He Xiaopeng, stated that they position to build technology for good and to benefit people.

He said they aspire to tap into areas where technology is put in actual applicational scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman and President of Guangdong Topstar Technology Co. Wu Fengli noted that his innovations in robotics came about from his encounter with workers in the manufacturing sector who would face constant hazards in their work.

Wu adds that there have been many individuals involved in the manufacturing sector who have lost a limb or two and that is why his company fosters robotics to ensure that human health and mobility are protected from risks.

The President of Topstar also shared that AI models and automation were the future and would not accelerate unemployment.

China is also making waves in recycling lithium batteries used in phones and laptops and promoting its goals of sustainability.

President of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology, Li Changdong, states that his company is leading efforts to address industrial waste issues caused by improper management and accumulation.

Li adds that there is an evident shift towards renewable energy sources and commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

On another note, Guangdong XPENG Motors Technology President highlighted XPENG’s international growth as they are establishing a presence in more than 60 countries.

He says that they have a goal of positioning itself among the top three global exporters of new energy vehicles by 2027.

The President of XPeng Motors also has plans to mass-produce flying cars by 2026 for the Chinese market, followed by other markets around the world.

This will make them the first company globally to mass-produce these vehicles.

China in the last decade has been working significantly to cultivate technology free from Western influence, highlighting the ease of production, affordability and quality of tech innovation.

Leaders have also firmly pointed out that in the face of suppression, they have found ways to innovate, “Where there is a blockade, there is a breakthrough; where there is suppression, there is innovation.”

