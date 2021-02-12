India and China to pull back from disputed border

India and China are to pull back troops from part of their disputed Himalayan border in what’s seen as a breakthrough following a deadly clash in June.

India’s defence minister said the move to withdraw troops in Ladakh was the result of “sustained talks” between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

His remarks came a day after a similar announcement from China.

Tensions have been high since the clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and a number of reported Chinese fatalities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told India’s parliament that since September, both sides had been communicating through military and diplomatic channels. He said that after nine rounds of meetings between senior military commanders, “we have been able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the north and south bank of the Pangong Lake”.