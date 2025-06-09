Humanitarian workers killed in Gaza ambush blamed on Hamas

[Source: Reuters]

At least eight Palestinians who worked for the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation died in an ambush, the GHF said on Thursday, blaming Hamas militants for the killings that rocked the troubled food distribution operation.

A bus carrying about two dozen GHF workers was raked with gunfire on Wednesday night as it headed to an aid centre in southern Gaza, the foundation said, adding that many of its staff were injured and some might have been kidnapped.

Separately, the local health authority said 103 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and 400 wounded in the past 24 hours across the battered enclave, including 21 people killed this morning near GHF sites.

Locals said the internet was down across much of the Gaza Strip, adding to the chaos and confusion.

The United Nations said the blackout was probably caused by Israel’s military activity damaging the last cable into the enclave.

“Lifelines to emergency services, humanitarian coordination, and critical information for civilians have all been cut. There is a full internet blackout, and mobile networks are barely functioning,” deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

GHF’s interim director, John Acree, said his organisation had considered closing its centres on Thursday because of the bus ambush, but in the end, opted to remain open.

“We decided that the best response to Hamas’ cowardly murderers was to keep delivering food for the people of Gaza who are counting on us,” he said in a statement.

Hamas declined to comment on the shootings.

Social media channels in Gaza said Hamas had targeted the bus because it was allegedly carrying GHF workers tied to Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of a large clan that has challenged Hamas’s supremacy in the enclave and is being armed by Israel.

Abu Shabab released a statement on his Facebook page denouncing images posted on social media showing Gazans allegedly killed by Hamas and as it seeks to safeguard its 18-year rule in the war-smashed territory.

“Rumours of executions and killings are being spread by the corrupt, mercenaries, and criminals of Hamas in an attempt to sow fear in the hearts of those who seek change and liberation from terrorism, oppression, and its unjust rule,” he said.

