Health chief hails Africa's fight against Covid-19

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has praised African states for managing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Africa has seen about 1.4 million cases, and 34,000 deaths since March.

These figures are far lower than those in Europe, Asia or the Americas, with reported cases continuing to decline.

Early interventions played a crucial role in curbing the virus’ spread, Africa CDC head John Nkengasong told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

Africa CDC is the health agency of the 55-member African Union (AU).

The continent of more than one billion people accounts for just under 5% of cases globally and 3.6% of deaths.