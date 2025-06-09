Gunman attacks Minneapolis school children in chapel

source: reuters

A black-clad gunman killed two children and wounded 17 other people at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday when he opened fire on students attending Mass on the third day of school, authorities said.

The assailant, a man in his early 20s, fired through the school’s chapel windows at students sitting in pews and then took his own life, officials said. The children killed were 8 years old and 10 years old, they said.

