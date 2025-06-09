Mayanavanua embracing Flying Fijians selection battle

[Source: Supplied]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua believes competition for places in the Flying Fijians squad for the upcoming Nations Championship will be intense following the naming of the extended 50-member squad.

The lock forward is among the players selected in the wider training group ahead of the July campaign, with the final 33-member squad still yet to be confirmed.

Mayanavanua says players are fully aware that strong performances over the coming weeks will play a major role in final selection.

“It’s going to be an exciting one… everyone is just putting their hands up and making sure they perform week in and week out.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua skipper acknowledged the depth of talent available to Fiji, noting that players based overseas will also be competing for spots in the final squad.

“It’s not only us, it’s boys in Europe as well, so it’s going to be a cracking one.”

The Flying Fijians are expected to finalize their squad ahead of the Nations Championship campaign in July.