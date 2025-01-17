Giuliani keeps property but agrees to stop defaming Georgia election workers.

[ Source : Reuters ]

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, agreed to stop defaming two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden as part of a legal settlement on Thursday.

In a statement read by his lawyer, Giuliani said the settlement lets him keep his Palm Beach, Florida, condominium as well as his apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Additional settlement terms were not immediately available.