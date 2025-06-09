French unions strike against austerity, pressuring Macron

[Source: Reuters]

Hundreds of thousands took part in anti-austerity protests across France, urging President Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to acknowledge their anger and scrap looming budget cuts.

Teachers, train drivers, pharmacists and hospital staff were among those who went on strike as part of the day of protests, while teenagers blocked dozens of high schools for hours.

Protesters and unions called for the previous government’s fiscal plans to be scrapped, for more spending on public services, higher taxes on the wealthy and for the reversal of an unpopular change making people work longer to get a pension.

“The anger is immense, and so is the determination. My message to Mr. Lecornu today is this: it’s the streets that must decide the budget,” said Sophie Binet, head of the CGT union.

The CGT said 1 million people took part in the strikes and protests. Authorities estimated the number of protesters at about half that number.

There were some clashes on the margins of the rallies but the level of violence was not as high as Interior minister Bruno Retailleau had feared.

“I would like to emphasise that in almost all cases, marches and demonstrations took place under favourable conditions,” he said during a briefing held shortly after the end of the Paris rally.

