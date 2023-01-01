Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

[Source: BBC]

Pope Benedict XVI has died, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.

He led the Catholic Church for fewer than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years within the walls of the Vatican where he passed away this morning.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on 5 January.

Bells rang out from Munich cathedral and a single bell was heard ringing from St Peter’s Square in Rome after the death was announced.