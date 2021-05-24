Flooded London hospitals ask patients to stay away

Two London hospitals have asked patients to stay away after their emergency departments were hit by flooding on Sunday.

Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in homes, roads and stations.

The London fire brigade says it has taken about 300 flooding-related calls in the space of a few hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Vehicles became stranded, and officials warned people not to travel in hazardous conditions.

Many of the capital’s roads closed due to the flooding.

Residents on a street in Woodford, in east London, grabbed buckets, brooms and wooden boards to prevent rising rainwater from flooding their homes.