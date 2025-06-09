Europeans to back Zelenskiy in Washington as Trump presses Ukraine deal

[Source: Reuters]

European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump in Washington, they said on Sunday, seeking to shore up Zelenskiy’s position as the U.S. president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years.

Trump is leaning on Zelenskiy to strike an agreement after he met Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Alaska and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first. Trump and Zelenskiy will meet on Monday.

Trump on Sunday promised “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA” in a social media post without specifying what this might be.

Sources briefed on Moscow’s thinking told Reuters the U.S. and Russian leaders have discussed proposals for Russia to relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv ceding a swathe of fortified land in the east and freezing the front lines elsewhere.

Top Trump officials hinted the fate of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region – which incorporates Donetsk and Luhansk and which is already mostly under Russian control – was on the line, while some sort of defensive pact was also on the table.

Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty enshrines the principle of collective defense, the notion that an attack on a single member is considered an attack on them all.

That pledge may not be enough to sway leaders in Kyiv to sign over Donbas. Ukraine’s borders were already meant to have been guaranteed when Ukraine surrendered a Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994, and it proved to be little deterrent when Russia absorbed Crimea in 2014 and then launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The war has now dragged on for 3-1/2 years and killed or wounded more than 1 million people.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a meeting of allies on Sunday to bolster Zelenskiy’s hand, hoping in particular to lock down robust security guarantees for Ukraine that would include a U.S. role.

The Europeans are keen to help Zelenskiy avoid a repeat of his last Oval Office meeting in February. That went disastrously, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance giving the Ukrainian leader a public dressing-down, accusing him of being ungrateful and disrespectful.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also travel to Washington, as will Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, whose access to Trump included rounds of golf in Florida earlier this year, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is an admirer of many of Trump’s policies.

