Empowering Local Communities for Climate Change Adaptation

Fiji is on the frontline of climate change, with rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and flooding severely impacting coastal and river-adjacent communities.

To address these challenges, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) recently hosted a workshop at Pacific Harbour for communities in the Central and Eastern Divisions, focusing on empowering local villages to adapt to climate change.

The workshop brought together 7 villages from Lau, Lomaiviti, Rewa, and Tailevu, including those from Lekanai in Gau Island, Ogea, Soliyaga in Beqa Island, and Nabuna, Koro Island.

These communities, all facing urgent climate impacts, worked with local government officials to develop tailored climate adaptation plans.

The objectives of this workshop included strengthening village councils’ ability to address climate change, utilizing local skills and resources for adaptation projects, sharing knowledge and integrate traditional cultural knowledge and creating inclusive, equitable climate strategies

Through participatory methods, participants mapped local climate risks and identified practical solutions, integrating them into the Integrated Village Development Plans (IVDPs). The workshop emphasized nature-based solutions, gender equality, and youth involvement, ensuring a comprehensive approach to climate resilience.

Some of the expected outcomes included drafting of local adaptation plans for each village, improved collaboration between villages, councils, and government officials, long-term monitoring of climate projects and increased engagement of women and youth in climate action

This workshop is just the start, with plans to replicate it in Lautoka this week, extending its reach and impact. By combining local knowledge with scientific expertise, Fiji’s communities are leading the way in adapting to a changing climate.