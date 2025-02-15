Elon Musk's tactics frustrate some White House senior officials

[ Source : Reuters ]

As tech billionaire Elon Musk expands his influence over more than a dozen U.S. federal agencies, frustration is growing among some top aides to President Donald Trump, who want more coordination from Musk’s team as he slashes the U.S. government, according to four people aware of the tensions.

Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and her team have at times felt out of the loop as Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency seeks to fire thousands of federal workers while accessing sensitive data and disrupting operations, the four people said. Wiles and some of her top aides spoke to Musk recently about the issues, according to one of the sources.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Musk projected alignment between himself, his tight-knit group of DOGE staffers and Trump. But underlying tensions with some White House officials highlight potential difficulties for Trump in balancing his core team with Musk’s DOGE staff as they upend agencies in a sweeping restructuring that has challenged congressional authority and faced a series of lawsuits.

In the recent conversation, Wiles and her staff delivered a message to Musk: “We need to message all this. We need to be looped in,” according to the source familiar with the encounter. Reuters was not able to determine the specific date they spoke or what, if any, changes Musk made after that conversation. The source added that Trump himself continued to speak positively about Musk to donors and others.

