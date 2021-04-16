Derek Chauvin guilty in death of George Floyd

After less than a day of deliberation, jurors find Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges over George Floyd’s death.

The jury returned guilty verdicts of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

The former police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd for over nine minutes during his arrest last May.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: CNN]

The video footage led to protests in the US and around the world over police use of force against minorities

This is the first time a white police officer has been found legally responsible for the death of a black man in custody in Minnesota’s history, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

VIDEO of members of the Congressional Black Caucus watching Derek Chauvin being found guilty in death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/pQqBpOIE1d — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) April 20, 2021

Minnesota is no exception. Throughout the US, police officers are rarely convicted or charged over deaths in custody.