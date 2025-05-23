Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded

[Source: Reuters]

The body of a man was found in a car trapped in floodwaters in Australia’s southeast today, raising the death toll to four, after three days of incessant rain cut off entire towns, swept away livestock and destroyed homes.

Police say the man was found near Coffs Harbour.

The search continues for a person missing since the deluge began early this week.

Emergency services personnel say around 50,000 people are still isolated and they are looking to ramp up efforts to supply essential supplies after weather conditions eased.

But authorities warned residents returning to their flooded homes to watch out for dangers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will visit the flood-hit towns later today.

More than 100 schools remained closed today, while thousands of properties are without power.

