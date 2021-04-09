Home

Daunte Wright shooting by police 'accidental'

| @BBCWorld
April 13, 2021 1:22 pm
[Source: wsj]

The fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer in the US city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota was an accident.

Wright was pulled over on Sunday for a traffic violation, but there was a struggle when he tried to get back into his car.

Police chief Tim Gannon says 20-year-old Daunte Wright, was shot after the officer meant to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew her gun instead.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

“In it’s by believe that the officer had the intention to deploy the Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet. This was an accidental discharge.”

Wright’s death has sparked protests and a curfew has been declared.

Tensions in nearby Minneapolis are high as the trial of an ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd continues.

