Colombia denounces mass deportation of citizens from Ecuador

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday criticized Ecuador for deporting large numbers of Colombian citizens without a formal protocol, describing it as a “unfriendly gesture,” while Quito said the removals followed legal procedures and upheld human rights standards.

On Thursday, the Colombian government reported that authorities in the neighboring country had announced plans to deport Colombians currently imprisoned in various Ecuadorian penitentiaries.

“Through diplomatic channels, Colombia has formally lodged its strongest protest against the Ecuadorian government for this unfriendly act, and is currently evaluating appropriate measures in response,” the Foreign Ministry said Friday night.

The ministry emphasized that Ecuador had taken this action “without implementing any protocol to guarantee the safe, orderly, and respectful transfer of detainees, in line with their human rights.”

Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it had notified Colombia via diplomatic channels of individual deportation proceedings starting July 8, and that the process followed the country’s legal framework.

Authorities underscored their commitment to due process, citing the issuance of individual rulings and judicial release orders.

“Ecuador therefore rejects claims of mass deportations,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Radio Caracol reported that Amilcar Pantoja, mayor of the Colombian border town of Ipiales, confirmed that around 700 Colombian detainees were being sent across the binational bridge without prior official notice.

