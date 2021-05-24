Home

Climate change will bring global tension, US intelligence report says

BBC NEWS
October 22, 2021

Climate change will lead to growing international tensions, the US intelligence community has warned in a bleak assessment.

The first ever National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change looks at the impact of climate on national security through to 2040.

Countries will argue over how to respond and the effects will be felt most in poorer countries, which are least able to adapt.

Article continues after advertisement

The report also warns of the risks if futuristic geo-engineering technologies are deployed by some countries acting alone.

The 27-page assessment is the collective view of all 18 US intelligence agencies. It is their first such look-ahead on what climate means for national security.

The report paints a picture of a world failing to co-operate, leading to dangerous competition and instability. It has been issued just ahead of President Joe Biden attending next month’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is seeking international agreement.

It warns countries will try to defend their economies and seek advantage in developing new technology. Some nations may also resist the desire to act, with more than 20 countries relying on fossil fuels for greater than 50% of total export revenues.

“A decline in fossil fuel revenue would further strain Middle Eastern countries that are projected to face more intense climate effects,” the report says.

Soon, it warns, the impact of climate change will be felt around the globe.

