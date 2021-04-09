Home

Chinese official says local vaccines 'don't have high protection rates'

| @BBCWorld
April 12, 2021 4:23 pm
[Source: BBC]

China’s top disease control official has said the efficacy of the country’s COVID vaccines is low, in a rare admission of weakness.

In a press conference, Gao Fu added that China was considering mixing vaccines as a way of boosting efficacy.

China has developed four different vaccines approved for public use, though some trials abroad had suggested efficacy as low as 50%.

Mr Gao later said his comments had been misinterpreted.

More than 100 million people in China have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Beijing insists the jabs are effective and said it will grant visas only to foreigners with a Chinese shot.

