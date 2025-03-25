China strives to accomplish key goals

[Source: Xinhua]

China has set some ambitious plans that it hopes to achieve this year.

During the closing of the Chinese parliament at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China’s top political body adopted key resolutions they aim to achieve.

Deputy Vice Chair of the National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong encouraged greater unity amongst the council members to achieve their goals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vice Chair of the National Peoples Conference Zhao Leji was on leave and was not in attendance, and media reports indicated that he had developed a respiratory infection rendering him unable to carry out his duties or conclude the legislative session.

Li stated that the annual session has completed its agenda.

He added the outcomes of the session have demonstrated the significance of their political system.

While noting that this year marks the final lap for implementing China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Li urged all to stay true to the general principle of pursuing progress and ensuring stability to complete the objectives and tasks of the Five-Year Plan with quality.

Li said this would lay a solid foundation for the next Five-Year Plan from 2026-2030.

“Unity is strength; struggle creates history; hard work makes a bright future”

He called for a united front and hard work to further progress and inspire Chinese modernization.

The two sessions concluded after 10 days of solid deliberations and discussions.

The NPC approved the budgets for local and central government, and its social and economic plans and made a few amendments to political representation.

China is set on achieving a 5% GDP growth rate, stabilizing unemployment which currently stands at an average of 5.5%, increasing personal income growth and boosting its consumer price index to name a few of its many targets for this year.

As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, China acknowledges the challenging international landscape that persists.

However, China stands resolute that it will be able to achieve its targets set for this year and prove itself as a resilient force in the world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.