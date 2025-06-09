Chalmers has ‘no plans’ to alter tax-free retiree super

source : AAP

Hundreds of thousands of Australians are expected to march in a nationwide groundswell of support for the Palestinian cause, days after famine was declared in Gaza for the first time.

Marchers, backed by more than 250 community organisations, unions and prominent public figures will turn up at rallies in more than 40 cities today to demand sanctions and an end to Australia’s arms trade with Israel.

Organisers are anticipating up to half a million people to turn out, up from the estimated 300,000 that attended the Sydney Harbor Bridge march in early August, which they say was a reflection of the huge outpouring of support for Palestinians.

