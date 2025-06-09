source: reuters

KPop band ​BTS was celebrated on Monday with the ‌top award of artist of the year at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Monday.

The group also claimed ​the song of the summer honor for ​the single “Swim” at the ceremony in Las ⁠Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+ (PSKY.O).

BTS ​prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the most ​AMAs of any artist over her career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady ​Gaga and others.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named ​the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit “Back to ‌Friends.”

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“I ⁠wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom,” he said on stage. “So being here, I never would ​have expected ​that.”

He later ⁠won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, “I Barely Know Her.”

Song of the ​year went to “Golden,” the upbeat tune ​from ⁠the Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The show opened with BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, ⁠in ​a pre-recorded performance of “Hooligan” from ​the Vegas concert stop on the group’s Arirang Tour.