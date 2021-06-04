Home

World

Boris Johnson kicks off summit with plea to tackle inequality

| @BBCWorld
June 12, 2021 9:00 am
The Queen was greeted by the PM and his wife Carrie [Source: BBC]

Boris Johnson has urged fellow world leaders to “build back better” after the COVID pandemic at this week’s G7 summit in Cornwall.

The UK prime minister said it was vital to learn from the “mistakes” of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the “scar” of inequality.

After a day of talks at the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, leaders have joined the Queen for a dinner nearby.

The distribution of COVID vaccines is also high on the summit agenda.

Earlier, the leaders posed for a group photo with the Queen, where the monarch was heard to joke: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

The leaders around the Queen laughed, and Mr Johnson replied emphatically: “Yes.”

The prime minister added: “We have been enjoying ourselves – in spite of appearances.”

