'Banging was still heard' four hours after first detection

[Source: BBC News]

The internal US Department of Homeland Security memos being reported say the underwater banging sounds could be heard for hours.

After the initial pick-up by a Canadian aircraft, additional sonar was deployed to the area four hours later where “banging was still heard”.

CNN is also reporting an updated memo sent Tuesday night, which suggested more sounds were picked up.

“Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” said the second memo according to CNN’s report.