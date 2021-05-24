Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Australia

Western Australia: Isolated state reopens two years into the pandemic

BBC NEWS
March 4, 2022 8:40 am

Western Australia has reopened its borders nearly two years after first sealing them to international visitors and other Australians because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian state is the last to drop its travel entry ban, four months after the nation’s biggest city Sydney welcomed back international travel.

Western Australia insisted its policy was needed to stop the virus spreading.

Article continues after advertisement

But critics attacked it for separating families in the same country.

The state was dubbed a “hermit kingdom” for the hardline policy. Its Premier Mark McGowan was compared to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by the boss of Australian airline Qantas last month. Alan Joyce later apologised for his remarks.

Authorities said they expected more than 8,000 arrivals on the first day of the state’s re-opening.
Domestic visitors who are triple vaccinated are allowed to enter the state without quarantining. Arrivals must do a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival, and report the case if they test positive.

International travellers into Western Australia must be double-vaccinated to enter without quarantining.

Australia nationally had adopted some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world to manage the onset of Covid. The nation kept its borders shut to international visitors from March 2020 until last month.

But internally, there were also fierce and bitter disputes between states who’d closed their borders to others. The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, reported more than 70% of Australia’s cases.

Western Australia, which encompasses the entire western half of the country, had only reopened its borders to other states for a few months since the pandemic began. The arrival of Delta and then Omicron variants prompted a border lockdown again.

Despite anger from other Australians, the move was largely supported by Western Australian residents, who rarely experienced a lockdown or restrictions due to the near-zero case rate.

Premier McGowan has attributed the state’s Covid success to the border policy. Western Australia reported just 10 of Australia’s 5,269 deaths recorded during the pandemic.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.