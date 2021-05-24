Home

Victoria lockdown to lift, some restrictions remain

TVNZ
July 27, 2021 5:40 pm
A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Melbourne CBD, outside the iconic Flinders Street Railway Station. [Source: TVNZ]

Victoria will cautiously exit its statewide lockdown, but health authorities say the war with the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant is not over.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the lockdown – the state’s fifth in 17 months – will lift at 11.59pm today, local time, scrapping stay-home orders and the five-kilometre travel limit.

Under the eased restrictions, schools can welcome back students for all year levels, hospitality venues can reopen for seated service and outdoor gatherings are allowed for up to 10 people.

